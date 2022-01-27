Great Yarmouth: Work to protect town's historic walls to begin
Work to protect historic walls in a seaside town is set to begin this week as part of a £2.4m project.
Construction started on Great Yarmouth's town wall in 1276 and took more than a century to complete, the borough council said.
Scaffolding will be put in place for work to be carried out between St Mary's Tower and St Nicholas Road.
Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council Carl Smith said the work would preserve the town's history.
"Thanks to funding secured from Historic England, we're able to preserve the walls and ensure they continue to help tell the history of the town for generations to come," he said.
Tony Calladine, from Historic England, said the walls were "an important part of Great Yarmouth's story and give special character to the town for locals and visitors alike".
