Wensum Valley: Campaigners fight to stop plans for link road
- Published
Campaigners are calling on a council to stop plans for a dual carriageway they say will slice through an environmentally-sensitive area.
The £198m Norwich Western Link (NWL) would connect the Northern Distributor Road (NDR) to the A47.
But opponents say the proposed road will damage the Wensum Valley, a site of special scientific interest (SSSI).
Norfolk County Council is yet to submit an official planning application but insists concerns will be addressed.
It says the 3.9-mile (6.2km) road would reduce journey times west of Norwich, shorten response times for emergency vehicles and boost the local economy.
The "Witness the Wensum" protest is supported by Extinction Rebellion, Friends of the Earth and several high profile names, including naturalist Chris Packham and Stephen Fry.
However, a petition calling for the road to be built has garnered more than 3,500 signatures in a matter of days, claiming the link would prevent rat-running in smaller villages.
The valley is a Special Area of Conservation and contains ancient woodland and a rare chalk stream.
It is also home to a "super colony" of endangered Barbastelle bats.
James Harvey, Norwich spokesman for Extinction Rebellion, said the road will "cut a swathe through this rare chalk stream habitat" and put further pressure on the bat colony.
"It's going to increase emission and traffic when we're in a climate and ecological emergency, we can't continue with these ecocidal road schemes," he said.
"It's also going to open up the countryside to more development which is what the county council wants - so we'll see more housing developments, more retail estates springing up and yet more destruction of the countryside."
He added: "Profit for a few over welfare for the many. We can't carry on like that."
He urged the council to invest the money in green public transport.
Norfolk-born broadcaster and comedian Stephen Fry is also among 23 people to sign an open letter against the road.
"Norfolk is faced with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change direction. Let's make sure it is not lost," the letter reads.
Norwich City Council has already rejected plans for the NWL.
