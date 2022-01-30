Norwich: Tribute to Joe Dix, 18, killed in stabbing
Police have named a teenager who was fatally stabbed at a housing estate in Norwich on Friday evening.
Officers were called to Vale Green, Norwich, Norfolk, shortly before 19:00 GMT following stabbing reports.
The victim, who died at the scene, has been named by Norfolk Police as Joe Dix, 18.
A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s, who were arrested in connection with the incident, have been released under investigation.
In a statement issued by police, the family of Mr Dix said: "Our world has been torn apart and Joe will be greatly missed by his family, girlfriend, many friends and his puppy."
Det Ch Insp Dave Freeman said: "A murder investigation has been launched and we are in the early stages of our inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it."
