Stranded train moved from flooded Norfolk track
A train which was stranded when tracks flooded has been moved to a depot, as severe weather continues to affect Norfolk and Suffolk.
Six people on Sunday's 07:25 service between Norwich and Lowestoft were led to safety when water undercut the railway at Haddiscoe.
It took engineers until about 01:00 on Monday to safely move the train.
Meanwhile, several flood alerts were put in place and power cuts reported across some areas.
Kerri Worrall, from train operator Greater Anglia, said moving the stricken train had been "a complex operation" and services on that line were likely to be suspended for several days.
"Full credit to the driver of the train and the crew who made a very quick assessment that in the interest of passenger safety they would take those passengers off the train," she said.
"They were actually met by another train that managed to divert from another line to take them back to Norwich.
"Since then the really complex operation of trying to get the train out of the way - so that they can start to repair the track - has been ongoing.
"It was a really difficult operation and I think they tried several things yesterday and eventually managed to move [the train] away at about one o'clock this morning, so it did take the entire day."
It was pulled back to a depot where it would be assessed for any damage, she said.
Announcing the suspension of services between Norwich and Lowestoft, Greater Anglia said on Twitter that the flooding had "severely damaged the tracks and surrounding railway infrastructure".
A replacement bus service was expected to operate until Friday.
Ms Worrall said: "We can't say exactly how long it's going to take, but we do expect it to be over the next few days at least.
"The ballast is there to support the track and obviously in this case the power of the water was just too strong and did manage to undermine it.
"I know Network Rail will be doing everything they can to repair that and try to ensure it's not something that can happen again in the future."
UK Power Networks has also reported several power cuts across parts of Norfolk.
Meanwhile, a flood warning - meaning that flooding was expected - remained in place on Monday on the Suffolk coast on both banks of the mouth of the River Deben at Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry.
The Environment Agency said tides were expected to be higher than usual due to Storm Corrie.
Several flood alerts - meaning that flooding was possible - remained in place across parts of Norfolk and Suffolk, including the Southwold coast and the River Waveney.
The Agency said "high tidal water moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth, is currently restricting the normal drainage out to sea at low tide of the Broads river system".
