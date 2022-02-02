Cromer Pier: Funding agreed for theatre company
A firm running a seaside pier and theatre is to get £45,000 of funding.
North Norfolk District Council, which owns the Pavilion Theatre in Cromer, voted to award the cash to Openwide Coastal, as well as extending its management contract until 2033.
Councillors were told an extension of the 10-year contract to 15 years would support the firm against the effects of Covid lockdowns.
The money will be spent on upgrading the theatre's bar and food area.
Openwide Coastal was originally given a contract to run until 31 January 2028.
Under the terms of the current contract, the council did not have to give the firm any financial support for eight of its 10 years.
But since March 2020, a council report found lockdowns and restrictions had presented Openwide, and the arts sector generally, with "significant challenges".
"Whilst Openwide has competently managed this challenging situation, this is not without significant risks to the business relative to the contract awarded by the council in February 2019," the report added.
"And in order to secure its long-term future, it is appropriate for the council to consider how it might work with the company to manage future risks in the operation of the Pavilion Theatre, if not the wider Pier offering."
The extension of the contract meant "the additional costs/losses incurred by Openwide in supporting the contract over the past two years due to Covid might be recovered", the report said.
Under the contract, the council is responsible for the repair and maintenance of the pier itself and the buildings occupied by Openwide.
The contractor is responsible for the programme of events and shows in the theatre, and maintenance of its internal fixtures and fittings, restaurant, gift shop and booking office.
The council's cabinet voted unanimously to approve the support measures.
In a statement, Openwide said: "It is likely to take Cromer Pier three to five years to recover from the effects of the pandemic so we are also extremely grateful that North Norfolk District Council has chosen to invest in much-needed improvements to the theatre bar."
