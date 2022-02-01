BBC News

Norwich murder: Teen arrested over Vale Green stabbing

Joe Dix, 18, died of stab wounds on Friday in Vale Green, Norwich

A boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old was fatally stabbed at a housing estate.

Joe Dix died at the scene after the incident at Vale Green, Norwich, just before 19:00 GMT on Friday.

Norfolk Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested on Monday and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The force said a 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Det Ch Insp Phill Gray said: "We are keen for the public to still provide us with information following the latest arrests and urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch."

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s previously arrested in connection with the incident were released under investigation.

Police were called to Vale Green, Norwich, at about 19:00 GMT on Friday

