Norwich: 'Levelling Up is all smoke and mirrors'
- Published
As the government details its 'Levelling Up' strategy - including a potential Mayor of Norfolk and devolved powers - the Local Democracy Reporting Service asked people in Norwich what they thought of the ideas.
'We're a bit forgotten about here'
Abby Brooks, a 30-year-old data specialist who lives in Norwich, said: "I think it's hard to understand the benefits really, because it seems so far removed from us at the moment.
"I think we're a bit forgotten about here, aren't we? We're a bit out of the way, so I think it's hard to understand how it would benefit us, and how it would work."
'It's all smoke and mirrors'
Hugo Malik, a former city councillor for Labour who runs a Spanish food stall at Norwich Market, was unimpressed.
"It's all smoke and mirrors," he said.
"It was an election slogan along with Get Brexit Done."
He said he was also "absolutely not" in favour of a county mayor for Norfolk, a concept which received a lukewarm response from the county council leader.
"It means for a lot of areas, it's just [the Conservative government] trying to turn areas blue, because Norfolk would always have a blue mayor."
He said he was worried about more powers for a Norfolk mayor resulting in fewer powers for district authorities, such as Labour-controlled Norwich City Council.
'I've stopped listening'
Annie Granger, 23, who lives in Norwich and works for a local business, said: "I don't really have a view on it.
"The things that they say, I've stopped listening - because there's so many of these catchphrases, and I'm sick of it."
'There's a lot of compromise'
Giannis Kaidas, a 20-year-old chef, said: "I haven't heard of it before.
"I think that a more centralised power structure is beneficial when important decisions that will affect the country are made.
"From my experience, looking at other places in Europe that have more decentralised governments, sometimes it can take a long time to get things done.
"There's a lot of compromise, so in that sense, to have it more centralised could be beneficial."
Asked whether he supported the idea of a mayor of Norfolk, he said: "I think it would depend on what those decisions and powers are. Is it really necessary?"
'I haven't heard of the phrase'
'Levelling Up' is not on the radar of Rosemary Nicholson, of The Haberdashery on Norwich market.
"I haven't heard of the phrase… and I've not really thought about it really," she said.
But she added that she didn't "think much of" Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and that it could be good to have a locally-elected mayor wielding powers that have, until now, been exercised by the government.
