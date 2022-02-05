Norfolk police chief Paul Sanford says stabbings were not random
A chief constable has spoken out to reassure people after two recent stabbings in a city.
A teenager died after being stabbed in Vale Green, Norwich, last week, and another was seriously injured on Thursday in Motum Road in the city.
Norfolk Chief Constable Paul Sanford said the incidents were "not random attacks" and the force was investigating whether they were linked.
He said there would be additional patrols over the coming days.
In a statement, Mr Sanford said he had read comments online and knew "how concerned people are", but that the force had the "same concerns about the escalation of violence".
"I want you to know we're putting all our efforts into following the evidence, finding those responsible and bringing them to justice," he said.
"These are not random attacks and it's clear there is a group of people in the city using growing levels of violence against each other.
"We're making further enquiries to see if the incidents are linked."
He said "serious violence will not be tolerated" and for such incidents, the force would always look to increase patrols of plain clothes and uniformed officers to focus on particular areas and "exploit all the resources available to us, including deploying drones and police dogs".
"I accept we can't be everywhere, but we can be anywhere," he said.
On 28 January, Joe Dix, 18, was fatally stabbed in Vale Green, shortly before 19:00 GMT. Two people arrested in connection with the incident have been released under investigation.
The force said officers were called to Motum Road just before 14:15 GMT on Thursday after reports a teenager had been stabbed.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. He has has subsequently been arrested in connection with a burglary at a property in Magpie Road the previous evening.
Five people arrested in Magpie Road on Thursday in connection with the stabbing have been released from police custody and no further action will be taken against them.
Norfolk Police said additional officers would be on patrol in Norwich over the coming days and anyone with concerns was encouraged to share them with the force.
