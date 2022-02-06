BBC News

Cracks open up in Mundesley cliff top close to previous fall

Published
Image source, HM Coastguard
Image caption,
HM Coastguard said it found "substantial cracks" in the Vale Road parking area were opening up

Cracks have appeared at the top of a cliff in Norfolk, close to where a large fall took place in December.

HM Coastguard Bacton said it was called to investigate a "cliff slippage" at Vale Road, Mundesley at about 20:45 GMT on Saturday.

It said it found "substantial cracks" in 40ft (12.2m) of the parking area which were opening up while they were there.

All of Vale Road is closed off until further notice.

The public has been asked not to enter the area.

Image source, HM Coastguard
Image caption,
All of Vale Road is closed off until further notice

A landslip less than a mile away, near Seaview Road in Mundesley, which occurred overnight between 8 and 9 December, was probably caused by excessive groundwater due to rainfall, according to North Norfolk District Council experts.

Image source, Labyrinth Mini Movies
Image caption,
The cliff collapse at Mundesley in December happened just metres from people's homes

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics