Beachamwell: Insurance to cover rebuild of fire-damaged St Mary's
- Published
An 11th Century church which burnt down will be rebuilt using money from insurance, a clergyman has said.
St Mary's in Beachamwell, near Swaffham, Norfolk, was seriously damaged after a fire tore through its thatched roof on Wednesday.
Investigations are continuing but it is thought the fire was started by a spark from welding equipment.
The Venerable Hugh McCurdy said despite the "considerable cost" of insurance, parishioners ensured it was in place.
The archdeacon of Huntington and Wisbech, he said: "We are very fortunate... the few people who worshipped here regularly were able to find the cost of insurance which is quite considerable each year, but it is fully insured."
"Sadly this is my third fire, this is the third total destruction of a church."
The other two churches which burnt down were in Wimbotsham three years ago, and in March where the church has now been rebuilt.
He said the ecclesiastical insurers who specialise in ancient monuments like church buildings, were supportive of rebuilding.
"They'll be a shortfall but we will be able to do something significant here," said the archdeacon.
Tom Sanderson, chairman of Beachamwell Parish Council, said the majority of the village would "want their church restored as it was".
"It's an intrinsic part of the village," he said.
"I can't imagine that any other thing other would do other than the complete restoration of the church."
St Mary's sits in the centre of Beachamwell with homes and properties around it.
"I think everybody has got a story to tell about this church and their involvement to a greater or lesser extent," said Mr Sanderson.
"I was christened here on the day of Sir Winston Churchill's funeral, my children were christened here, I buried my wife here.
"It needs to be replaced with its [thatch] roof in all its glory. It will take a long time but I think it's got to be done."
Archdeacon McCurdy said there would now be a discussion with parishioners before a wider consultation takes place with villagers.
St Mary's had been closed for two years for restoration work, with lead being replaced after it was stolen from parts of the roof.
