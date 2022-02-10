Norwich: Independent school staff strike over proposed pension changes
Teachers at an independent city school have gone on strike in a dispute over proposed changes to their pensions.
The trust that runs Norwich High School for Girls wants to move to a "flexible, defined contribution scheme".
However, a teachers' union said the changes would mean staff will not know how much they will get each month in retirement.
It is the first time teachers at the fee-paying school have walked out in its 147-year history.
Mark Burns, of the NASUWT union, said: "They are planning to take the teachers out of the [current] pension scheme, they are trying to move them to the defined contribution scheme.
"That means they will not know, with any certainty, how much money they will receive per month in retirement."
He added: "They do not know how long that money may last for, it's entirely up to the stock market, instead of the old teacher's pension.
"They knew how much there were going to get and that would last them until the end of their days."
The GDST said it valued the "incredible skills" of its teachers.
In a statement, it said it was "proposing a strong alternative pension scheme, with a 20% employer contribution alongside other benefits.
"The flexible pension plan [proposed] will provide greater scope for a total reward package, including pay."
A decision would be made by the end of the month, it added.
Norwich High School for Girls is an independent day school, for children aged three to 18, with fees of about £15,000 a year.
Referring to the strike action, Mr Burns said pupils were "getting an absolutely wonderful lesson in how people can stand up to make their own lives better and do what is right".
