Norwich murder probe: Three teens arrested over Vale Green stabbing

Published
Joe Dix, 18, died of stab wounds on 28 January in Vale Green, Norwich

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old was fatally stabbed on a housing estate.

Joe Dix died at the scene after the incident at Vale Green, Norwich, just before 19:00 GMT on 28 January.

Norfolk Police earlier arrested a 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old men on suspicion of murder.

Post-mortem tests showed Mr Dix died as a result of significant blood loss caused by stab wounds.

Seven people have so far been arrested in connection with Mr Dix's death.

A man in his 20s, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s and a 17-year-old boy have all been released under investigation.

Police were called to Vale Green, Norwich, where Mr Dix died from stab wounds

