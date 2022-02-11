Great Yarmouth: Death of man 'not suspicious' - police
- Published
The death of a man in a seaside town is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.
Norfolk Police said it was called to Trinity Place, Great Yarmouth, at 08:43 GMT on Wednesday after reports a man in his 40s had been found unresponsive.
A Home Office post-mortem examination showed the man died from natural causes, the force said.
Two men, both in their 40s, who had been arrested on suspicion of murder have been released without charge.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.