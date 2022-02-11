Former North Norfolk council leader 'proud' of achievements
A former council leader who has stepped down from the role for personal reasons said she was "proud of what we have achieved".
Liberal Democrat Sarah Butikofer resigned as leader of North Norfolk District Council after three years.
It comes after the deaths of both of her parents, and her husband being diagnosed with incurable kidney cancer.
Her successor is Tim Adams, 30, who has been elected leader at a full council meeting this week.
Ms Butikofer said the past 12 to 24 months had been "very difficult" due to the pandemic and losing her mum first, who died with Covid in January 2021, and her dad in October due to lung cancer.
Her husband Pierre fell ill at the end of 2021.
She said then "it was time to start thinking about what we do now".
"Pierre has kidney cancer, we know it's incurable, but we are hoping he will have some time so we plan to make the most of that," she said.
'Death threats'
Ms Butikofer said her "biggest low" as leader was the backlash she received over netting put up at Bacton to encourage sand martins to nest further along the coast.
She said it was not a decision she had made but she "had to pick the pieces up", and received death threats both via email and phone calls from wildlife activists.
Nevertheless, she said she would look back at her time as leader and "remember the good times".
"I will remember the times we were making those differences and when we were achieving things," she said.
"I will look back on it fondly, I have enjoyed it immensely, and I'm very proud of what we have achieved and I'm very grateful to have had that opportunity."
