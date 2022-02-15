Norfolk cyclist dies two weeks after crash with car
Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist died two weeks following a collision with a car.
The crash happened on Tuesday, 25 January at about 16:00 GMT on the A1064 Main Road, West Caister in Norfolk.
Norfolk Police said the driver of a grey Fiat panda and the cyclist, who was riding a blue Carrera Vengeance, exchanged details after the incident.
However, the 39-year-old male rider died on 9 February, and it was then reported to police.
A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death is due to take place.
Officers have also appealed for dashcam footage.
Police were not naming the cyclist, but said he was from the local area.
