Eight Downham Market councillors resign over bullying claims
Eight town councillors, including the mayor and deputy mayor, have resigned over bullying claims.
Jenny Groom, the mayor of Downham Market in Norfolk announced her own departure as well as the others at a meeting in the Town Hall on Tuesday.
In a statement, she said they were leaving in protest at the "bullying" they had encountered while serving on the council.
There have been 16 resignations since 2019.
Deputy mayor Jackie Westrop and clerk Elaine Oliver also resigned.
Ms Groom then announced the resignations of councillors Elizabeth Hendry, Alan Pickering, Willow Woodmin, Jo Woodmin, Becky Hayes and Simon Gomes-DaCosta.
In a joint statement, the six, who did not attend, said it was with regret that they were resigning, calling it an "extremely difficult decision".
They said there had been "continued and incessant bullying" of the town clerk, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Their statement said: "The clerk is a loyal, hardworking and valued employer of the council and whilst we did everything in our power to protect her from this harassment due to the inadequate legislation we were unable to do more."
Since becoming a councillor, Ms Westrop said she had faced abuse, including being spat at, and no longer felt she could continue.
Finally, Ms Groom announced she was resigning before she and the former deputy mayor walked out of the meeting.
Following the walkout, the remaining councillors decided to continue the meeting.
Robin Pegg, who was selected to act as chairman for the remainder of the meeting, said: "We're going to do all we can to get this town back to how it used to be."
Police were called to a recent meeting after an "outburst" from members of the public, where the council was accused of "ruining" the town's market with "draconian" rules.