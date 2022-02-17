Norfolk bus company says end of grant may cut services
A bus company has called for an extension to a post-pandemic grant scheme to prevent some services from being cancelled.
Simonds Coach and Travel, which operates routes across south Norfolk, said passenger numbers were still down by 30% compared to pre-Covid.
It said the government grant scheme, which is due to end in March, had helped them keep services running.
Managing director Martin Simonds said it was "quite worrying".
"Without the grant we will have to look at the commercial aspect of our routes," he said.
"We would have to seriously look at whether we can run routes as they are or cut the frequency or make other changes."
Mr Simonds said many of their customers relied on the services to get out for essential tasks such as shopping, working and socialising.
Joan Culf said the bus services meant "a hell of a lot" to her.
"I come out three times a week on it," she said.
"I'm on my own and have no transport. I'd be housebound. We would all miss it very much."
Brenda Canfer said the service "means a lot" and if it were stopped or became less frequent she would have to look at other options.
"I can't afford a taxi," she said.
Stephen Aldridge added the bus services was "a lifeline".
"I wouldn't have been able to come out here today on my electric cycle." he said.
Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport at Norfolk County Council, said the grant should be extended until passenger numbers were back to pre-pandemic levels.
"The grant's been essential to keep our bus services going," he said.
"We are a very rural county and people need the bus services to get them to work and out and about.
"It's crucial for key workers to be able to get to jobs."
He added bus companies needed the extra money, especially with the increase of fuel costs.
A spokesman for the Department for Transport said: "We have provided unprecedented support for local transport during the pandemic, with over £1.7bn made available to keep bus services running across the country.
"We continue to listen to the sector and work closely with operators and local transport authorities to support network planning after April, ensuring all possible steps are taken to protect services."
