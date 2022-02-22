Great Yarmouth: Cat rescued after it was marooned on river wall
A "complex rescue" has taken place to recover a cat that became marooned on a river wall.
The stuck white cat was spotted by postman, Alex Smith, on a dog walk in Great Yarmouth, at about 08:00 GMT.
He alerted the RNLI and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service as he said he could not see a way for it to get out.
When the cat decided to swim for it, instead of being rescued, lifeguards managed to fish it out of the River Bure and handed it to the RSPCA.
Mr Smith said: "I saw it there [on the wall] and it looked like there was no way for the cat to escape so I put it on Facebook and then got in contact with the coastguards and fire service."
Grant Cotterell, a firefighter, said: "I was sent to assess the situation to see what we needed and it was obvious we weren't going to do anything from the bank side - we needed the inshore lifeboat from the coastguard to rescue the animal from the river wall."
He said crews were sent as he did not want members of the public to go into the water.
"This is always the case with any animal rescue, the general public will try and rescue the animal and that puts themselves in danger and it just increases the size of the emergency and puts everyone else in danger."
He lowered a rescue line for the soggy moggy to grab onto but it had other ideas and "decided it wanted to go for a swim", he said.
The lifeboat arrived and crews were able to grab hold of it.
Andrew Turner, at the scene for BBC Radio Norfolk, was given some salmon trimmings by a local fish shop for the lifeguards to give to the pet.
"The shivering wet white cat tucked into it" and shortly after it was handed to the East Norfolk Branch RSPCA clinic where it was assessed and its microchip read, he said.
Its owner was contacted and they collected their adventurous pet but did not want to comment.
Oliver Bolton, from Gorleston, who photographed the event, said: "The swift response of the RNLI undoubtedly saved this cats life as it had fallen in around three minutes before they arrived.
"Without their help and Alex Smith who noticed the cat and reported it, this would have been a completely different outcome."
The fire service believed the cat got there by walking on the mud flats and became trapped by the tide.
