Russian ex-newspaper editor upset by Ukraine invasion
- Published
A former editor-in-chief of a Moscow newspaper, who now lives in the UK, has said his country's attack on Ukraine is "upsetting and tragic".
Boris Konoshenko left Russia eight years ago because of growing government restrictions, particularly against the media.
He now runs a luxury holiday home in Norfolk and still has family in Russia.
"It's very difficult, morally and emotionally, it's a terrible situation for me," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.
"It's a very tragic, upsetting time - you feel you have done wrong, what could I do better to prevent this when I lived in Russia?"
"I feel very worried; worried about my country, about Europe and England."
'You can only print propaganda'
In 2014, he quit as editor-in-chief and managing director of Metro Moscow which is distributed free on the capital's Metro system, and bought Swafield Hall, near North Walsham.
He had wanted a clean break from the increasing government controls on Russian media - which he believes had begun to draw him in.
He said it was now crucial that the true nature of the Ukraine conflict gets through to the population rather than let people be swayed by propaganda.
On Thursday, Mr Konoshenko said, all Russian media received an order banning publication of any material coming out of Ukraine, other than official reports.
"This means you can't send journalists, you can't verify fact, you can only print propaganda," he added.
"They [Russian people] are brainwashed by state-financed media and it's very easy to exploit a nationalist, patriotic theme, which leads you to nationalistic feeling.
"We had it in Crimea [invaded and annexed by Russian in 2014], when [President Vladimir] Putin got away with it, and a lot of people actually started to support it, and the same could happen now.
"When I was working there I saw it, I saw how I slowly, day by day, became more and more part of it."
'Do not alienate Russian people'
The majority of people in Russia, he believes, do not support the war, and the Russian people should not be equated with the State.
His daughter and grandson attempted to protest against the war in Moscow on Thursday, he said, with some of her friends arrested for doing so.
"[When people ask] why are Russians are not all on the street, it's because it's really hard, there is no freedom of demonstration, no freedom of media at all.
"If you start to say something like "no to war", you are immediately arrested.
"You can stay in prison for years; it's a really serious matter."
"We should not alienate Russian people - because not all of them support this aggression.
"I can't say that Russian people are not responsible for their country - it's their country and their State.
"I am here, and I am responsible, even though I am a UK citizen."