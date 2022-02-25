Great Yarmouth regeneration plan views wanted
A vision for a "safer, cleaner and greener" town centre for a seaside resort has been revealed.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council has started a consultation on a regeneration of the town, including better pedestrian access, improved lighting and increased greenery.
The proposals will be on show in the town hall from 28 February to 4 March.
Great Yarmouth Borough council leader Carl Smith said they wanted to make the Norfolk town a "great place".
The Conservative councillor said they wanted it to be a "complete regeneration of the town centre".
"Making it a place where you can live, work and socialise in a lovely green, open space and make it feel pleasant for our residents and visitors alike," he said.
The council said its proposals were based around three key themes:
- A safer place to visit: spaces that are well-lit and easy to get around on foot
- A cleaner place to visit: high-quality public spaces that residents and visitors want to spend time in and retailers want to set up shop in
- A greener place to visit: increased greenery in the town centre, more trees, and environmentally sensitive low-energy lighting
The plans take in an area from Priory Plain through the Market Place to the junction of King Street and Regent Street.
They also include enlarged flexible event spaces either side of the covered market, which is currently undergoing a £4.7m transformation.
The council said funding came through the Government's Future High Street Fund. Its consultation runs until 14 March.
