Wymondham Grade-I listed chapel in need of urgent repairs
- Published
A Grade I-listed chapel that dates back to the 12th Century is set to have half a million pounds spent on it for urgent repairs.
Norfolk Historic Buildings Trust (NHBT) said Becket's Chapel in Wymondham was one of the town's "most important heritage assets".
It will be reroofed, have its drainage improved and stone masonry repaired.
The building, which was once a prison, is on Historic England's Heritage at-risk register.
It currently houses the Wymondham Arts Centre.
NHBT, which is behind the restoration, said it was looking for specialist contractors who can use traditional construction techniques and materials, to carry out the work, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Phase one of the project is expected to cost more than £500,000 and has been partly funded by grants from Historic England, the Architectural Heritage Fund and Norwich Freemen's Charity.
In the second phase of redevelopments the group hopes to upgrade the kitchen and toilet facilities, make the building fully accessible, install underfloor heating, and improve the lighting.
It hopes to make the chapel "a multifunctional community facility, including use by Wymondham Arts Forum" and will house a visitor information point.
