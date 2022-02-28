Norfolk ex-magistrate and son accused of racist assault
- Published
A former magistrate and his son have gone on trial for a third time accused of attacking a former tenant with a hammer and a hockey stick.
Nigel Stringer, 71, and his son Rowan Stringer, 26, face four charges including racially aggravated assault against Anthony Munatswa.
The court heard Mr Munatswa, was beaten after turning up at the Nigel Stringer's home near Long Stratton, Norfolk in 2018.
The defendants deny all charges.
Opening for the prosecution at Ipswich Crown Court, Christopher Paxton QC said Mr Munatswa had rented a property from the Nigel Stringer between 2014 and 2016, and had left some items with him temporarily.
Mr Paxton said a county court hearing in January 2018 instructed Mr Munatswa to pay Nigel Stringer £800, and for Mr Stringer to return his goods, both within 14 days.
Prosecutors said a dispute arose after he attempted to collect his possessions from Mr Stringer's home, which included 50 pairs of trainers, gym equipment and clothes.
Mr Munatswa had gone to the 11-acre property with three friends to try and retrieve his belongings.
Mr Paxton said that in a police interview, Nigel Stringer said Mr Munatswa had thrown punches at him and that he had acted in self-defence.
The court heard Mr Munatswa was subjected to a racist, unprovoked attack.
'Scumbag'
Jurors were played a recording of a phone call to the police in which Mr Munatswa was heard informing officers of his intention to retrieve his property and asking for assistance in case of a breach of the peace.
Mr Munatswa climbed a locked gate to enter the grounds and video footage was shown in court of him approaching the house with his arms swinging by his side.
The house door was opened by Nigel Stringer's wife, and shortly afterwards Nigel Stringer came out brandishing an air rifle, which he then replaced with a hockey stick.
Rowan then appeared with a penknife and hammer.
The prosecutor said Mr Munatswa decided to retreat but was beaten by father and son with the hockey stick and hammer as he walked back to the gate.
Mobile phone footage taken by his friends who had stayed outside the property's fence, showed the Stringers with the weapons, with Mr Munatswa being struck on the head with a hockey stick.
Nigel Stringer could be heard calling Mr Munatswa a "scumbag".
Mr Paxton said evidence would be presented showing the defendants' repeated use of a racist slur against Mr Munatswa.
The other charges the defendants have pleaded not guilty to are actual bodily harm, racially aggravated harassment, and assault by beating.
The prosecutor told the jury this was the third time a trial had opened, but he did not go into the reasons why the previous two were halted.
The latest trial continues.
