Norwich Lord Mayor's procession returns after Covid hiatus
A city's three-day civic celebration will go ahead for the first time in two years, it has been announced.
The Lord Mayor's procession will wind through the the streets of Norwich on 2 July amid a weekend of street theatre, a fun fair, music and food.
To commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the event will celebrate all things regal, the city council said.
Highlights include a performance by Bimini Bon Boulash, of Great Yarmouth, who starred in Ru Paul's Drag Race.
Early plans also include a temporary BMX park in the city centre and a roller disco at St Andrews Hall, the council added.
Council leader Alan Waters said: "The Lord Mayor's celebration brings so much to the city - a vibrant display of our rich cultural offer and talented members of the community who we have really missed seeing over the past two years.
"I hope lots of local groups and performers will be keen to get back to performing again."