Ukraine: 'Incredible' response to aid collection in Dereham
A supermarket and a pub have described the "incredible" response to an appeal for donations to send to Ukraine.
The Railway Tavern and Morrisons in Dereham, Norfolk, have become drop-off points for emergency items, including food and clothing.
A removal company's lorries, loaded with supplies, are expected to drive to the Ukraine Embassy in London shortly.
Pub landlord Paul Sandford said: "It's snowballed in the last 24 hours; it's been incredible to be involved."
Emergency food boxes, nappies and warm clothing were piled up in a gazebo in his car park, waiting to be loaded.
Asked what had spurred him into action, Mr Sandford broke down in tears as he described news footage of a young girl killed by Russian forces during the invasion.
"It shouldn't be happening, it's heart breaking," he said.
"We've all got families.
"I just want to give them a little bit of comfort, give them some food, keep them warm, and let them know we are all with them."
Morrisons set up a gazebo in its car park, with community champion Leanne Jarman describing the turnout as "overwhelming".
"It's crazy, it makes me so proud to be part of it," she added.
"Volunteers have been giving up their time to help us; it's incredible.
"It hits people at home - they want to be able to help and do their bit."
Also involved in the effort was a community-interest company from Great Yarmouth, which had distributed food parcels locally during lockdown.
Mandalay Wellbeing's manager, Trevor Saunders, said it had collected dozens of discarded tents after the Sundown Festival in Norwich in September and realised "people [in Ukraine] are going to need these".
"We have also sorted loads of food, warm clothes, sleeping bags," he added.
"What Paul and the removal company have done is amazing - in 24 hours everything we have brought in will be on a lorry, and that means a lot to us.
"Everyone who has donated can see it is going to people in need."
