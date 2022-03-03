Norwich: 'Oldest' city festival reveals 2022 line-up
Giant dominos are to topple across a city at the launch of an arts festival celebrating its 250th anniversary.
The Norfolk and Norwich Festival has announced its line-up for May, which includes dance, theatre, gigs, exhibitions, cabaret and circus.
The festival claims to be the oldest single-city festival, with its origins going back to 1772.
Festival director Daniel Brine said the programme celebrated its history while "looking to the future".
"Across the programme you will find many elements created by children and young people," he added.
"2022 will be an exhilarating time to be in Norwich and around Norfolk as we celebrate culture and the creative future of this place we live in."
The festival has 100 events planned, 40 of which are free.
They will take place in churches, chapels, parks, art centres and through the streets of the county, from 13 to 29 May.
Highlights include a sound installation on Great Yarmouth beach, and Peaceophobia, set in Rose Lane car park, which looks at the challenges faced by Muslim men today.
The Guildhall will host a concert celebrating the 19th Century opera singer and humanitarian Jenny Lind, who has a children's hospital in her name at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.
The festival began as a cathedral service fundraiser for the new hospital in 1772, and grew into a music festival.
It was cancelled in 2020, due to the Covid pandemic, and returned last year.
