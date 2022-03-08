Young brothers in Norfolk raise £1,000 for Ukraine
- Published
Two brothers have raised more than £1,000 for Ukrainian children and their families fleeing the war.
Freddie and Dexter, aged eight and ten, live near Great Yarmouth in Norfolk and have raised funds by selling dog treats and collecting donations.
Freddie said he was motivated after watching news bulletins and seeing children his own age having to flee.
"We sold them [biscuits] in packs of five, £1 for one bag and £2 for three bags," he said.
The brothers have raised just under £100 by selling the dog biscuits to people on Gorleston seafront, and collected a further £900 from donations.
Dexter said he thought they would only raise "a couple of hundred".
"We just feel sorry for them [Ukrainian children] and we just wish all the best for them," he said.
Their mum Kit said her boys were "very moved by a child like themselves who had literally left everything".
"He was sitting there, he was being so brave, fighting back the tears, and they [her sons] just wanted to do something to help," she added.
At the boys' school, Hopton Church of England Primary Academy, classmates have joined in the fundraising effort to raise a total of £2,000.
Fellow pupil Sophie managed to generate £250 by selling sweets, while Lily was being sponsored to do a readathon.
Dexter said: "There's lots of people, not just us who have a kind heart as well."
Head teacher Kellie Egleton said due to the media coverage, pupils had become increasingly aware of the conflict.
"This kind of exposure we know really can lead to that heightened anxiety and stress for our young people," she said.
"We feel the classroom can provide a really safe space for children to express their fears and their concerns.
"As you've heard, our children have been quite remarkable in the action they have taken."
