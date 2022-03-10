Great Yarmouth: Man charged with manslaughter over death of pedestrian
A man has been charged with manslaughter after the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car.
Norfolk Police was called to Alexandra Road in Great Yarmouth at 15:45 GMT on Tuesday.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 90s, was taken to hospital but died on Wednesday, the force said.
A 26-year-old man from Bradwell is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court later.
He has been charged with manslaughter, causing a death of another while uninsured, aggravated criminal damage and driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit.
