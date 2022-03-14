Plan to host Ukrainian refugees in South Norfolk Council offices
- Published
Council offices could become temporary accommodation for hundreds of Ukrainian refugees.
South Norfolk Council said the committee rooms at its headquarters in Long Stratton may act as classrooms.
The plans being drawn up by officers include the use of the neighbouring leisure centre as a reception area.
John Fuller, the council leader, said using the site was "not such a crazy idea".
"We've got a canteen, we've got showers at our leisure centre opposite, we've got sports facilities, we've got open space, all the IT connections," he said.
The possible use of the council chamber as a creche is also being considered, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The government has said tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees will benefit from the new Homes for Ukraine refugee scheme.
Under the scheme people in the UK will be able to nominate an individual or family to stay with them rent-free, either in their own home or in another property, for at least six months.
Local authorities will also receive £10,500 in extra funding per refugee for support services - with more for children of school age.
Around 30 Ukrainian families live in South Norfolk and the authority estimates this will mean supporting around 500 people.
Mr Fuller, a Conservative, said: "We cannot leave it to chance. A bus could turn up in a car park somewhere in our district and families could be allocated almost at random to a family."
The council's cabinet unanimously agreed to ask officers to examine what the authority can do.
