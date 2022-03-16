Norfolk ex-magistrate Nigel Stringer and son accused of racist assault
A former magistrate said he "froze in fear" when he received a phone message from a former tenant saying he was heading to his home.
Nigel Stringer, 71, and his son Rowan Stringer, 26, face four charges including racially aggravated assault against ex-tenant Anthony Munatswa.
It is alleged Mr Munatswa was beaten by the pair after turning up at the Nigel Stringer's home near Long Stratton, Norfolk in January 2018.
Both defendants deny all charges.
Ipswich Crown Court heard that Mr Munatswa had rented a property from Nigel Stringer in Norwich between 2014 and 2016, and had left some personal items with him temporarily.
Jurors heard that a county court hearing on 5 January 2018 instructed Mr Munatswa to pay Nigel Stringer £820, and for Mr Stringer to return his goods, both within 14 days.
The trial previously heard that on 14 January 2018, Mr Munatswa went to his former landlord's 11-acre property with three friends, to try and retrieve his belongings.
'Absolute horror'
Giving evidence Nigel Stringer, said he received a voice message on the day from Mr Munatswa saying he was coming to his house.
"I froze with fear when I listened to the message," he said.
Questioned by his barrister Simon Spence QC, he said he felt "absolute horror" at the thought of Mr Munatswa being outside his property.
Mr Stringer added the former tenant had threatened him after the county court hearing, and that Mr Munatswa had said to him "my family are going to show you what we do to white men like you in the big house".
"I took that threat as a chilling serious threat," said Nigel Stringer.
After Mr Munatswa appeared outside his front door a tussle ensued and Mr Stringer struck his ex-tenant with a hockey stick.
He said he did so in self-defence because he thought his former tenant had a weapon.
"It was a terrifying, horrifying raid on my home, on my family, on me," Mr Stringer told the court.
Racial slur
The jury was told Mr Stringer was a landlord who rented bedsits and flats to people of different occupations, from all parts of the world, including students.
He admitted using a racial slur during the incident, but said the visitors to his property had also been using that word.
Asked by Mr Spence if he was prejudiced, Mr Stringer said "absolutely not".
He described himself as a "most reasonable" landlord, adding "colour of skin has no bearing to me... whatsoever".
He explained Mr Munatswa agreed to move out of his property in Riverside Road, Norwich after running up rent arrears of £1,200.
On the day he was leaving, Mr Stringer agreed to take care of his possessions for "four to eight weeks".
At the start of the current proceedings, the jury was told this was the third time a trial had opened, but he did not go into the reasons why the previous two were halted.
The latest trial continues.
