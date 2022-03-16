Norwich Reverend receives city's highest accolade
- Published
A cathedral's first female dean has been awarded a city's highest civic honour after eight years in the post.
The Very Reverend Jane Hedges, has been granted the Freedom of The City by Norwich City Council for her initiatives and contributions to civic life.
She has served as dean at the Anglican cathedral since 2014, but is due to stand down from the post on 1 May.
Council leader Alan Waters said the accolade was "richly deserved".
Dr Hedges said: "Norwich has been a special place to be.
"I've been so privileged and fortunate over my 42 years in the Church of England to work in some wonderful places, but Norwich has really topped the lot."
On Dr Hedge's contributions to the city, she was praised on the installations of the helter-skelter and the Natural History Museum's Dippy the Dinosaur exhibition in the cathedral, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Waters said: "The cathedral has many vital roles but it has become, under her stewardship, a place of exploration and experience."
The process to appoint the dean's successor currently under way.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk