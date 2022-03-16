Chelsie Dack: Not enough evidence to decide death says Norfolk coroner
There was not enough evidence to determine the cause of death of a 23-year-old estate agent whose body was found on a beach, a coroner has said.
Chelsie Dack was reported missing from her home in Gorleston in Norfolk at 03:00 BST on 20 April 2020.
Her body was discovered on Sizewell beach in Suffolk nearly a month later on 11 May, an inquest heard.
In her narrative conclusion the coroner said the "medical cause of death" was "immersion in water".
Assistant Norfolk coroner Johanna Thompson told the Norwich inquest: "There's simply insufficient evidence for me to reach a conclusion".
She also said conclusions of death by suicide or accident would be "inappropriate" in Ms Dack's case.
The inquest heard Ms Dack had seen an ex-boyfriend, Kallem Howard, in the hours before she was reported missing, and that she had sent messages to her best friend late at night reporting that she felt sick.
Emma Halls told the inquest that one of Ms Dack's messages, sent at around 23:30 said: "He put something in my drink."
Forensic toxicologist Mark Tyler said Ms Dack's body did not have high levels of alcohol or other substances.
He said there were low levels of GBH - a date rape drug - or gamma hydroxybutyrate in her blood and urine samples but Mr Tyler said it was "quite possible" that these had been generated naturally by the body after her death.
Mr Howard was questioned by police on suspicion of administering a noxious substance following her death but no further action was taken because of a lack of evidence, the inquest was told.
The coroner said that Ms Dack had been exhibiting "unusual" behaviour on the night before her death, "following which she had expressed an intention to take her own life".
A message from Ms Dack to Ms Halls about 01:30 on the morning she was reported missing said: "I am going to go for a walk, I am going to die..."
The coroner said that she was "a young woman with no recent history of mental health issues".
Her father Matthew Dack said his daughter had "always been a happy, caring, loving person, beautiful inside and out".
He said that Mr Howard had been "controlling" and that she was "very much not herself" during her relationship with him in her late teens.
Ms Dack's mother Dawn Howell said when she read the messages Ms Dack had sent her friend, she said: "My first thought when reading the message was, 'Oh my god, he's drugged her'."
"Chelsie hates the cold... she always hated walking. So why go out and do things you hate? This just does not make sense to us," she said.
