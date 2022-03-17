Plans to honour River Wensum in Norwich are cancelled
- Published
A council that wanted to award freedom of the city status to a local river has been told it will not be possible.
Norwich green city councillors advocated for the motion in January, to honour and protect the River Wensum.
The city's highest status is awarded to people and organisations, making "natural assets" like the river ineligible.
The council said it would provide support to the river.
Lucy Galvin, leader of the Norwich Green Party, defended the decision, saying: "It's a hugely symbolic gesture that is very important to the city and its heritage."
At the time of the proposal, the honour was criticised online as a waste of the council's time. However Lucy Galvin said the scheme had received "enormous support".
She added: "If we can give it to Aviva, Norwich City Football and RAF Marham we should be able to support the river."
Leader of Norwich City Council, Alan Waters, said: "Freedoms can only be granted to people or persons, which would include organisations, but not natural assets."
The freedom of the city is the highest civic honour and was recently given to the Dean of Norwich Cathedral the Very Reverend Jane Hedges by Norwich City Council. The authority has also decided it will grant the same honour to the people of two Ukrainian cities.
It is understood no council money was spent on investigating the original proposal.
The council said it would provide ongoing support for the River Wensum in a partnership with the Broads Authority, Norfolk County Council and the Environment Agency.