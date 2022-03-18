Newspaper publisher Archant sold to Newsquest
Local newspaper group Archant, one of the oldest publishers in the country, has been sold to rival Newsquest.
Norwich-based Archant, which produces four daily and about 50 weekly titles, was put up for sale in January.
It had been acquired by a private investment firm in 2020, having gone into administration.
Newsquest chief executive Henry Faure Walker said the Archant strategy of building on digital subscriptions was "closely aligned with our own".
The deal solidifies the publisher of titles including the Northern Echo and the Lancashire Telegraph as one of the country's biggest newspaper groups.
Archant owns local newspapers across eastern England, including the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News, Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times, as well as titles in London, Kent, and south-west England.
It also publishes about 80 regional country life magazines and special interest titles, and employs 760 staff.
Known as Eastern Counties Newspapers Group until its name change in 2002, it was founded in Norwich in 1845 by the family behind Colman's mustard.
Newsquest has its headquarters in London, and has its registered office in High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire.
Mr Faure Walker added: "We're really looking forward to working with the Archant group who worked so hard to build up the business after it went into administration 18 months ago.
"The Archant strategy, focused on building out digital marketing solutions and digital subscriptions, is closely aligned with our own and the additional scale that our combination brings will greatly assist Archant's local news and Life brands in building a stronger future."
Lorna Willis, Archant chief executive, said: "By bringing the best of Archant and Newsquest together we have the opportunity to lead the way in building an exciting future for regional media, a future that speaks to growth, innovation and sustainability, built on quality local journalism."