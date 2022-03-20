Two arrests after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Norwich
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a man suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to St Vedast Street shortly before 02:30 GMT on Saturday to reports of an assault.
A man in his 20s was found injured and taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
Two men, a teenager and a man in his 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Norfolk Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone in the area between 02:10 and 02:30 to get in touch.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.