Fire breaks out at a disused Great Yarmouth pub
A fire has broken out at a disused pub in Norfolk.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth, near the River Yare just after 20:00 GMT.
Witnesses said the roof had collapsed and police were warning people to stay away while crews tackle the fire.
The fire service said several "several appliances" were at the scene and parts of Bridge Road and Southtown Road were closed.
