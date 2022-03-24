King's Lynn Queen Elizabeth Hospital: Decision on rebuild due this year
A decision on whether a hospital with a structurally deficient roof should be rebuilt would be made later this year, a minister said.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk, has more than 200 temporary props holding up its roof.
Conservative MP for North West Norfolk, James Wild, called for a rebuild to be given serious consideration.
Health Minister Edward Argar said he was aware all involved were keen to see progress "as swiftly as possible".
In July, the government said it would select eight hospitals to be rebuilt, with health trusts having to bid for the opportunity.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital's trust submitted two expressions of interest to the Department of Health and Social Care in September.
During a debate in Westminster Hall on Wednesday, Mr Argar said: "We will communicate with trusts in due course about the next stage of the process and will announce the next stage of eight schemes later in the year.
"There is a challenge there. We want to make sure the assessment is fair and rigorous."
Mr Wild told the health minister the building was the "most propped hospital in the country".
The health minister said: "Patient safety and the safety of the building will be a factor in the analysis of which bids should go forward."
In October, the hospital installed two more temporary props with steel and wood supports, one in a corridor and one in a store room.
It brought the total number of props and temporary supports in place to 213 across 56 areas - or 79% - of the hospital.
Board papers last year said the roof at the hospital posed a "direct risk to the life and safety of patients".
