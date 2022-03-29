Norfolk ex-magistrate Nigel Stringer cleared of racist assault
A former magistrate and his son have been found not guilty of the racist assault of a former tenant.
Nigel Stringer, 71, and Rowan Stringer, 26, were each cleared of charges relating to Anthony Munatswa.
They had been accused of beating Mr Munatswa after he turned up at the Stringers' home near Long Stratton, Norfolk in January 2018.
Nigel Stringer previously told the court he had hit Mr Munatswa in self-defence with a hockey stick.
Ipswich Crown Court heard that Mr Munatswa had rented a property from Nigel Stringer in Norwich between 2014 and 2016, and had left some personal items with him temporarily.
The trial previously heard that on 14 January 2018, Mr Munatswa went to his former landlord's 11-acre property with three friends, to try and retrieve his belongings.
Racial slur
Giving evidence Nigel Stringer, said he received a voice message on the day from Mr Munatswa saying he was coming to his house.
He told the court he felt "absolute horror" at the thought of Mr Munatswa being outside his property.
After Mr Munatswa climbed over the gate and appeared outside the front door a tussle ensued and Mr Stringer struck him with the stick.
He said he did so in self-defence because he thought his former tenant had a weapon.
Nigel Stringer admitted using a racial slur during the incident, but said the visitors to his property had also been using that word.
