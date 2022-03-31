Sweetbriar Road in Norwich shut for at least another month
- Published
A major route which has been closed to traffic for six weeks will be out-of-action for at least another month, Anglian Water said.
A burst water main flooded and damaged an embankment on Sweetbriar Road on the Norwich outer ring road on 17 February.
Since then, traffic has been diverted while repairs are carried out.
Anglian Water, which had previously described the job as "complicated", said work to reinstate the embankment was continuing.
"During this time the road will remain closed, and we expect this to continue for at least another month," a spokeswoman added.
"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this is causing to road users and thank them for their patience while we undertake this emergency work."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.