Wintry snow showers thrill weather snappers
- Published
Many people across the East of England experienced wintry showers on Thursday as temperatures plummeted.
Snow flurries were experienced in much of the region, creating scenes more akin to winter, despite the clocks going forward for British summertime.
"Spring is on hold," said BBC Weather - as the Met Office issued a warning for snow and ice in eastern England from midnight until 10:00 on Friday.
Temperatures of up to 5C (41F) are forecast but it will feel much colder.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk