Downham Market historic hotel to be turned into housing for homeless
- Published
A former hotel that dates back to the 1700s is set to be turned into homeless accommodation after councillors approved plans.
The Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk said the conversion of Castle Hotel in Downham Market, Norfolk, could go ahead.
The Grade II-listed building will have seven flats and a five-bedroom house of multiple occupation (HMO).
It will be run by King's Lynn-based charity, the Purfleet Trust.
In a letter to the council, the applicant's agent said the conversion would offer "genuinely affordable accommodation for individuals ready to start managing their own tenancy and other affairs with [the] continued support of Purfleet and with the benefit of an understanding property owner".
'Amazing application'
Downham Market Town Council had said the plans would damage the hotel's "historic fabric", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The agent said there would be "no loss of character to this building, inside or out".
"The owners are long-term, local, and do not wish to be associated with either poor development or nuisance properties," it added.
The HMO would provide "move on" accommodation for people likely to be employed and in need of short-term accommodation, before progressing to longer-term accommodation elsewhere.
Conservative councillor Lesley Bambridge said her aunt and uncle ran the hotel when she was a child that had since become "run-down".
"Something really does need to be done to update and make it look [like] the substantial, good building that it is."
Independent councillor Jo Rust said: "I think this is an amazing application and I have full and total respect for the work that the Purfleet do."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk