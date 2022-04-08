King's Lynn shop offers free lunches after Norfolk council scraps scheme

Shaun Whitmore/BBC
Emma Brock said she felt "angry for the families" affected by Norfolk County Council dropping the free school meal vouchers

A community shop that is providing Easter holiday packed lunches for children said a council needed a "reality check" after it stopped its free school meal voucher scheme.

Emma Brock, of Fairstead Community Shop in King's Lynn, said it was "horrible seeing families struggling" after Norfolk County Council's decision.

Families praised Ms Brock for providing the lunches.

The council said people facing hardship could apply to its assistance scheme.

Ms Brock said she felt angered and upset by the Conservative-run council's decision, which was contrary to others in the region.

"You go 10 miles up the road to Cambridgeshire and they've still got their vouchers," she said.

"I'm angry for the families and hurt."

She said the council needed to "step up and do something for the next holidays".

Shaun Whitmore/BBC
Fairstead Community Shop in King's Lynn has been providing lunches for children over the Easter holidays

The council said its Big Norfolk Holiday Fun scheme provided fun activities and free lunches for eligible children and its Norfolk Assistance Scheme supported them by providing financial advice and food vouchers.

But Ms Brock said families in her neighbourhood could not access the activities due to transport issues.

Shaun Whitmore/BBC
Mum Rachael said Ms Brock was a "superstar" for providing the lunches

Rachael, who would normally get the school meal vouchers, said: "Fuel, electric, food - all those prices have gone up but they're not putting up wages or benefits.

"Everyone has got to try and struggle with all these extras and then it makes it harder in the holidays when we've got to feed them; Emma is a superstar."

Hayley, another parent, said she relied on the food voucher scheme "so much" and it was "ridiculous" to stop it.

She said Ms Brock's shop was "amazing" for providing the lunches.

Shaun Whitmore/BBC
Hayley said her family relied on the voucher scheme

The government had provided funding for free school meals during the first coronavirus lockdown from March 2020.

A campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford kept it going initially, but the government has now left it to local councils to decide if they wanted to support free school meal vouchers.

Shaun Whitmore/BBC
Ms Brock said the decision-makers at the council needed a "reality check" and to visit estates like theirs

