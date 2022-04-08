King's Lynn shop offers free lunches after Norfolk council scraps scheme
A community shop that is providing Easter holiday packed lunches for children said a council needed a "reality check" after it stopped its free school meal voucher scheme.
Emma Brock, of Fairstead Community Shop in King's Lynn, said it was "horrible seeing families struggling" after Norfolk County Council's decision.
Families praised Ms Brock for providing the lunches.
The council said people facing hardship could apply to its assistance scheme.
Ms Brock said she felt angered and upset by the Conservative-run council's decision, which was contrary to others in the region.
"You go 10 miles up the road to Cambridgeshire and they've still got their vouchers," she said.
"I'm angry for the families and hurt."
She said the council needed to "step up and do something for the next holidays".
The council said its Big Norfolk Holiday Fun scheme provided fun activities and free lunches for eligible children and its Norfolk Assistance Scheme supported them by providing financial advice and food vouchers.
But Ms Brock said families in her neighbourhood could not access the activities due to transport issues.
Rachael, who would normally get the school meal vouchers, said: "Fuel, electric, food - all those prices have gone up but they're not putting up wages or benefits.
"Everyone has got to try and struggle with all these extras and then it makes it harder in the holidays when we've got to feed them; Emma is a superstar."
Hayley, another parent, said she relied on the food voucher scheme "so much" and it was "ridiculous" to stop it.
She said Ms Brock's shop was "amazing" for providing the lunches.
The government had provided funding for free school meals during the first coronavirus lockdown from March 2020.
A campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford kept it going initially, but the government has now left it to local councils to decide if they wanted to support free school meal vouchers.
