Cromer deaths: Couple found in house died from serious injuries

Police said forensic work was still be carried out at the house

A woman died of a serious head injury and her husband of a serious leg injury, post-mortem tests have found.

The bodies of Alexander and Helen Lawrie, both aged 83 years old, were found in a house at The Warren, Cromer, at 19:18 BST on Monday.

Det Insp Chris Burgess said police were "not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident".

A police cordon is still up at the scene while further forensic work is carried out.

