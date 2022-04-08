Cromer deaths: Couple found in house died from serious injuries
A woman died of a serious head injury and her husband of a serious leg injury, post-mortem tests have found.
The bodies of Alexander and Helen Lawrie, both aged 83 years old, were found in a house at The Warren, Cromer, at 19:18 BST on Monday.
Det Insp Chris Burgess said police were "not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident".
A police cordon is still up at the scene while further forensic work is carried out.
