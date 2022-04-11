Fire breaks out at derelict Norwich leisure centre
About 40 firefighters tackled a blaze that broke out at a derelict leisure centre.
The fire started at about 18:30 BST at the former Oasis Sports and Leisure Club on Pound Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, on Saturday.
Firefighters took about five hours to put out the blaze and an investigation is under way in to the cause.
However, Incident commander Simon Mason said: "The cause is looking reasonably like a deliberately set fire."
Flames were seen coming from the roof of the disused building and smoke billowed across the sky into the night.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was put out by about 23:30 but one crew remained at the scene overnight checking for hotspots.
Mark Redmond, who lives nearby and photographed the blaze from his home, said: "It was such a sad ending to the Oasis, as it was a sort of hub for the neighbourhood to meet up and socialise.
"We spent many happy occasions there with our children, either just having lunch or dinner in the summer, or playing tennis, or at the many events that they used to hold."
