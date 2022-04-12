Teen charged in connection with Norwich fatal stabbing
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with assisting an offender in connection with a fatal stabbing on a housing estate.
Police said it had been working on a "number of lines of inquiry" after Joe Dix was found stabbed at Vale Green, Norwich, on 28 January.
A Home Office post-mortem examination said the cause of death was significant blood loss as a result of stab wounds.
The teenager is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on 19 April.
