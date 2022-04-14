Loss of free Covid tests worries unpaid carers in Norfolk
By Nikki Fox
BBC East health correspondent
- Published
The removal of all Covid restrictions in England brought with it an end to free lateral flow and PCR tests, except for NHS staff who care for patients and care home staff. But the decision excludes unpaid carers, some of whom say the rule is limiting their ability to get back to normal life, for fear of bringing the virus into the homes of vulnerable people.
I'm 'very nervous'
Joy Welford from East Harling in Norfolk takes lateral flow tests each time she visits busy places like shops, to protect her husband Barry, who has many health conditions.
These include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bladder stones, an aneurysm and mobility issues.
Paid homecare staff still have access to free tests, unlike unpaid carer Mrs Welford, who does not.
She believes they should be on an equal footing.
"Although we do have to get back to normal, we need to do it in a way that's safe," she says.
"And I'm not sure that by taking them away as quickly as this, that it really is safe.
"I don't want to be ill, because, if I am, I can't care.
"Yes there's a cost to it, but people's lives are at risk."
Her husband says the decision not to supply his family with free Covid tests leaves him feeling vulnerable.
Mr Welford has spent the past two years at home and he says catching Covid could prove "fatal" and he feels "very nervous" when he does go outside.
"Everyone wants to get back to normal, but what's normal?" he asks.
"The risk is always there that someone hasn't had the vaccinations, isn't wearing a mask and I get infected."
'Added burden'
Ros Peedle from North Walsham in Norfolk is a carer for her husband Geoff, who has a heart condition.
He is ill at the moment after contracting Covid and Ros thinks proper testing is vital as it leads to more support.
"I recorded on the NHS website the fact that my husband had tested positive," she says.
"I've received a text from the surgery saying they now know he has tested positive and asked if there is anything I need."
Mrs Peedle, who is also a lay pastor, says having to pay for tests "is just one more pressure" for carers already worrying about the people they look after, or who are stretched financially.
Lateral flow tests cost an average of £15 for a week's supply for two people.
Mrs Peedle says for many it is "is just an insult when they're trying so hard to care without getting into debt, without getting themselves into difficulties... it's an added burden".
She says she is not aware yet of how to get hold of privately supplied tests.
'Financial hardship... the stress'
Andy Barber, of the charity Caring Together, has raised concerns about the charging policy with government.
He says unpaid carers face the same situation as care workers going into care homes.
"They're going out to work, we've got young carers going into schools, and they no longer have access to these free tests," he says.
"The coronavirus pandemic has affected us all, but there's some sections of the community who have been affected so much more than anyone else, and carers are really in that group.
"The financial hardship, the stress, their fuel bills are impacted by things like wheelchair charging - it might not be an option for some to simply turn the heating down, things like that.
"To add this [test cost] on top of all those concerns is just incredibly difficult for carers of all ages and all situations."
The Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement: "Our vision for adult social care is one that places people at its heart - and that includes recognition and support for unpaid carers so they are empowered to live happy, healthy, and fulfilling lives.
"As such we have ensured that our new testing regime focuses on groups who are most at risk of serious illness."