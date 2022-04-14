Train narrowly misses hitting cars at Norfolk level crossing
A train narrowly avoided hitting two cars at a user-operated crossing after the drivers failed to call the signaller to check the route was clear, an investigation has found.
The cars arrived at the crossing on Tunstead Road, near Hoveton, Norfolk, as drivers sought an alternative route, after a nearby traffic accident.
The incident happened at 17:21 GMT in January 2021, a report said.
The first car cleared the crossing two seconds before the train arrived.
Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) investigators found the second car, which followed the first, entered the crossing, but stopped just short of the railway line about a second before the train's arrival.
The passenger train was travelling at 120km/h (75mph) with the driver sounding the warning horn and then applying the emergency brakes after seeing the headlights of the first car.
The train passed over the crossing at 93km/h (58mph) and came to a stop about 260m (850ft) beyond the crossing, with nobody injured and no damage caused.
The RAIB report said the drivers did not call the signaller before crossing and this may have been because they were unfamiliar with the crossing.
It may also have been because signs at the crossing were "ineffective in prompting users on how to cross safely" and because the level crossing gates had already been opened.
Investigators said the increased level of road traffic caused by accident on a nearby main road, "may have affected the behaviour of road users and their decision-making".
The RAIB said Network Rail and its predecessors had not taken measures to close or upgrade the crossing "despite being aware of the risks it posed".
Andrew Hall, chief inspector of rail accidents, said: "The significant number of such crossings on public roads is of concern because most motorists are unlikely to be familiar with the concept of a level crossing which they must operate themselves.
"Because of this, they may not use the crossing safely as was the case in this incident."
The report made a series of recommendations, including that Network Rail should assess the risks of accidents at user-operated crossings which may see significant use by unfamiliar users.
Network Rail has been asked for comment.
