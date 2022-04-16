King's Lynn murder probe launched after woman dies
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died.
Emergency services were called to a property in Highgate, King's Lynn, Norfolk, at about 00:30 BST where a woman in her 50s was found inside with serious injuries.
She was taken to hospital but later died.
Norfolk Police said two men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 50s, and a woman aged in her 50s had been arrested in connection with the death.
A cordon remains in place at the scene while further police inquiries are carried out.
Det Ch Insp Phill Gray, from the joint major investigation team, said it was thought those involved were known to one another.
He appealed for witnesses.
