Norwich: Sweet Briar Road to be shut for another month
A major road which has been closed to traffic for eight weeks will be out-of-action for at least another month, Anglian Water said.
A burst water main flooded and damaged an embankment on Sweet Briar Road, part of the Norwich outer ring road, on 17 February.
Residents and businesses had been told the road would reopen at the end of April.
Anglian Water said it was now expected to remain closed until the end of May.
The water company said the repairs needed were "incredibly complex", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The effect of the closure has spread to roads across the neighbourhood, including Hellesdon Hall Road, home to the Hellesdon Barns garden centre.
Darryl Eastell, owner of Plantmania - based within Hellesdon Barns - said: "It's absolutely bonkers. It's a major artery.
"I've had to escort some trucks out of Norwich, just to get them on to the NDR - so it's been complicated.
"Even today, I had to do a delivery five minutes away which took 25 minutes - that's insane."
Mr Eastell said he had not received any updates about the works' progress.
He said the closure was having a "negative effect on business".
"Passing trade is what I think we've lost. I wouldn't want to sit in traffic for 20 minutes to travel 100 yards to possibly buy a £10 plant, so why would I expect them to?" he said.
Steve Jordan, who tends a nearby allotment, was more relaxed about the road's closure.
"It's been nice and quiet", he said, adding that the plots hadn't been so peaceful "since the lockdown".
An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: "This is an incredibly complex repair which has required stringent health and safety measures to be put in place due to the embankment needing to be removed and reinstated.
"Due to the complex nature of this repair we expect this work to be completed by the end of May.
"We would like to thank everyone for the patience while this emergency work is taking place and apologise for the disruption this is causing to road users."