Platinum Jubilee: 'Unique celebrations' planned
By Shaun Peel and Nic Rigby
BBC Politics East
- Published
The Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June will be full of "unique" events, the Queen's pageant master has told BBC Politics East.
Bruno Peek OBE, who lives in Gorleston, Norfolk, will oversee celebrations including beacons being lit across the country and all Commonwealth capitals.
He has also organised the production of a gold, silver and platinum Commonwealth Globe and Crown.
Mr Peek has been involved in organising several royal celebrations.
"This will be the last jubilee the nation will see for at least a hundred years. I don't think that has totally sunk in," he said.
He confirmed more celebratory events had been planned to reflect the rarity of a platinum jubilee, "because we wanted to make this jubilee more unique".
In 2012 for the Diamond Jubilee Mr Peek handed the Queen a cut glass diamond which was used to light the beacon in London, but how the globe will be used is a "state secret" for now.
Mr Peek gave BBC Politics East a sneak peek of the Commonwealth of Nations globe, crown and cushion on his dining room table before it went to be put on display at the Tower of London.
"The cushion represents the cushion that normally carries the state crown for a coronation. The gold in the crown represents the Queen's Golden Jubilee," he said.
"The silver of the crown and map on the globe represents the Queen's Silver Jubilee and the very top of the globe Great Britain is made of platinum to represent the Platinum Jubilee."
Another part of the 70th anniversary celebrations will see choirs big and small coming together to sing a song for the Commonwealth called A Life Lived with Grace.
The song was specially commissioned in a competition organised by the Norfolk charity Commonwealth Resounds.
Alison Cox OBE, who heads up the charity and lives near Fakenham in Norfolk, said the song has "a real Commonwealth feel about it".
"It sounds a bit like a boat floating on the oceans. It is an upbeat pop ballad with a real energy to it," she said.
Ms Cox, who is head of composition at the Purcell School for Young Musicians in Bushey, Hertfordshire, said: "It's a highly versatile song that can be sung in many different ways.
"We have a pop version, a jazz version and there are many other versions. We are possibly getting one played on a hurdy-gurdy."
