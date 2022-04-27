Norfolk mental health: Coroner raises concerns after death of patient
A coroner has raised 16 areas of concern about an NHS mental health trust following the death of a patient.
Tracy Wood, 40, was admitted to hospital in Norwich in February 2021 and found unresponsive on 2 June.
Coroner Jaqueline Lake noted her concerns in a prevention of future deaths report, including a delay in life-saving equipment being brought to her room.
Norfolk & Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said it would make any changes needed.
Ms Wood was being treated for a borderline personality disorder on Yare Ward at Hellesdon Hospital, which was described as "busy" and at times "chaotic".
It was noted that staff were sometimes unable to give Ms Wood one-to-one time which had been highlighted as important for her well-being.
The inquest heard that months after her death staffing levels remained a problem.
'Firefight'
In the first draft of a patient safety investigation report by the Norfolk & Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) it said: "Staff noted there was a lack of clinical or management leadership supervision on the ward at the time and they were often left to 'firefight' with patients who they perceived carried a greater level of acute risk than Tracy."
The coroner raised concerns that this view of staff had been removed from the latest draft of the report.
On 1 June, there had been an incident where Ms Wood called for help and a psychiatric evaluation by the duty doctor was requested but it did not take place until the next day.
The next day she reported feeling "anxious, agitated and complained of shortness of breath", she was checked four times that day and a final consultation on her physical health lasted just one minute, according to notes.
Less than 30 minutes later she was found unresponsive and the coroner criticised a delay in bringing potentially life-saving equipment to her room.
The coroner noted: "Emergency life-saving equipment was not brought immediately to Tracy's room. Monitoring equipment was obtained by a member of staff who gave evidence they were unaware Tracy was not breathing."
She died from a hypoxic brain injury on 3 June.
Other areas of concern identified by the coroner include:
- Written records had incorrect dates and times
- A draft patient safety investigation report by the trust contained inaccuracies and did not include areas of concern mentioned by the coroner
Issues about record-keeping had "been raised with NSFT previously", the coroner said and added that one witness said it remained the case that not every discussion with patients was recorded.
Diane Hull, chief nurse at NSFT, said Ms Wood's death "was a tragedy" and it was "essential that we take every opportunity to not only learn but to act in a way which ensures improvement".
The trust would review the coroner's report and "make any changes that are needed", she said.
The coroner made a conclusion of death by misadventure at the inquest.
